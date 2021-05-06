Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to announce earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. II-VI reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

IIVI stock traded down $4.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.91. 6,413,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,709. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -544.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total value of $778,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,426,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,082,840. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in II-VI by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in II-VI by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 43,661 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

