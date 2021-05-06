Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Analysts expect that Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). Aqua Metals also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

AQMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Aqua Metals stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.66. 1,127,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,414. The stock has a market cap of $180.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. Aqua Metals has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $8.06.

In related news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 87,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $340,120.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,215,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,026.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Judd Merrill sold 17,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $67,484.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 34.5% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the first quarter valued at $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

