ZCore Price Hits $0.0720 on Exchanges (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $690,705.62 and approximately $17,272.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0720 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Xaya (CHI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,598,433 coins. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

