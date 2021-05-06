Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($9.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.90) by ($3.86). The business had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 214.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. On average, analysts expect Zealand Pharma A/S to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

NASDAQ ZEAL traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $31.30. 1,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,470. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.19. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.