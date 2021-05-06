Zealand Pharma A/S (ZLDPF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLDPF remained flat at $$32.60 during trading hours on Thursday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.