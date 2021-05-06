Zel Trading Up 4.2% This Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.83 or 0.00547877 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.94 or 0.00246652 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.93 or 0.00225494 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010770 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005511 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

