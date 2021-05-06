Zepp Health (ZEPP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53.

ZEPP stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. Zepp Health has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.07.

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

