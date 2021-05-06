Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several research firms have commented on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

ZIXI opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $418.24 million, a P/E ratio of -23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. ZIX has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ZIX by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 400,397 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,488,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 278,353 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 802,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 778,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 155,045 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 575,268 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

