Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to report $6.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.50 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $8.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $31.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $54.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $196.14 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $970.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.49. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZYME shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $29.80 on Thursday. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49.

In related news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $49,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,765.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn O’driscoll sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $27,289.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,704.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $276,979 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 277.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

