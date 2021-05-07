-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) to report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.97) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Foster bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

HEPA opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $123.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.