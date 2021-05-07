$0.51 EPS Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to report $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.59. FirstCash reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. Wedbush raised their target price on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

FCFS opened at $73.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average of $66.77. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $77.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,343,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,112,000 after buying an additional 37,023 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,985,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,096,000 after purchasing an additional 56,316 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 981,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,728,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 632,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,566,000 after purchasing an additional 74,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth $42,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

