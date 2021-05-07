-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to report earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.53). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.70) to ($2.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCYC. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $733.57 million, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of -0.21.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $787,612.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,612.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $28,730.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,267,743.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,806. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

