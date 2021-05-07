$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to post $1.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.91 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $8.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

In related news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,012 shares of company stock worth $9,487,824. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

