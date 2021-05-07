$106.88 Million in Sales Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will announce $106.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.90 million and the highest is $112.86 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $106.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $458.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $452.40 million to $464.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $543.28 million, with estimates ranging from $516.56 million to $570.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.41 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $38.01 on Friday. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, CFO Stacy B. Mclaughlin sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $41,883.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $256,398.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,679 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

