12,557 Shares in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 33,460 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.31.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $83,272.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,072,103.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $35,798.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,875 shares of company stock worth $24,300,481. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.