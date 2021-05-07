$150.97 Million in Sales Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to post $150.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.50 million and the lowest is $148.00 million. Oil States International posted sales of $146.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $609.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $641.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $728.54 million, with estimates ranging from $657.00 million to $815.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

OIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of OIS opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $387.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $9.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Oil States International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Oil States International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Oil States International by 183.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 28,955 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

