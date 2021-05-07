$151.28 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce $151.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.05 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $153.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $608.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $604.70 million to $613.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $629.07 million, with estimates ranging from $614.90 million to $640.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%.

SBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.49.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

