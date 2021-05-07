164,027 Shares in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Purchased by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 164,027 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000. The Bancorp comprises 2.3% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of The Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bancorp stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TBBK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Also, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

