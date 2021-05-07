$17.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will post sales of $17.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.90 billion and the lowest is $17.43 billion. Intel posted sales of $19.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $73.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.50 billion to $78.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.00 billion to $77.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,932,489,000 after purchasing an additional 994,605 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after buying an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.19 on Friday. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $230.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.