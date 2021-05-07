$187.08 Million in Sales Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will report sales of $187.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.40 million. First Midwest Bancorp posted sales of $178.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $751.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $744.90 million to $759.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $749.50 million, with estimates ranging from $738.60 million to $757.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMBI. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

