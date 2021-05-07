$19.18 Million in Sales Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to post sales of $19.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.83 million. FuelCell Energy reported sales of $18.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $79.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.80 million to $91.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $116.67 million, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $149.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $346,020 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 5.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

