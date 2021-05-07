190,473 Shares in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 190,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of DouYu International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in DouYu International by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 485,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 158,166 shares during the last quarter. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 35,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

DouYu International stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

