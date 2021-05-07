19,248 Shares in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

NYSE SPB opened at $91.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $92.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.