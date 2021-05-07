19,261 Shares in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Acquired by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of SiTime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in SiTime by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiTime has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $276,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $278,344.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,273,179.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,988 shares of company stock worth $1,647,683 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $83.50 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $151.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.01 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.