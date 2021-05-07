1World Hits Market Capitalization of $3.98 Million (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, 1World has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1World has a total market cap of $3.98 million and $10,159.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00085999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00020033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00062743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.93 or 0.00777540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00102138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,040.45 or 0.08808424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

1World Profile

1World is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

