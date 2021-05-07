259,214 Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Bought by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 259,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for about 1.6% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.30% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $168,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

NYSEARCA SH traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,001,467. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $25.35.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.