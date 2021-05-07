$269.80 Million in Sales Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to post sales of $269.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.11 million to $274.70 million. Pegasystems posted sales of $227.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

PEGA stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.37 and a 200 day moving average of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.60%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,307 shares of company stock worth $1,637,696 in the last 90 days. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth $553,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 2,554.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,911,000 after acquiring an additional 118,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

