$27.00 Million in Sales Expected for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to report sales of $27.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.30 million and the lowest is $26.70 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $25.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $110.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $112.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $112.50 million, with estimates ranging from $111.00 million to $115.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 31st.

FBIZ opened at $27.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $28.31. The firm has a market cap of $233.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

