$27.41 Million in Sales Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will announce $27.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.00 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $17.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $124.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.44 million to $125.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $139.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Luna Innovations stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter valued at about $6,125,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 960.2% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 39,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 35,528 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 4.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 288,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

