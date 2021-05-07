$3.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to announce $3.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.45 billion. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year sales of $12.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $13.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,730,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,344,000 after buying an additional 1,956,166 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 121.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after buying an additional 1,688,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,722,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,196,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,703,000 after purchasing an additional 804,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. Amcor has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $12.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

