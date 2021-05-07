346,142 Shares in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 346,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $20,104,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.49% of BJ’s Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $19,647,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 315,211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 218,829 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 131,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $59.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.13, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $958,741.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,901.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $469,823.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $669,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

