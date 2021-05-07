367,656 Shares in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Acquired by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 367,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,000. iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF comprises about 2.5% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

BATS:SVAL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.25. 33,331 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.07.

