42,600 Shares in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RealPage in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 1,043.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RealPage stock opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

RP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.39.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

