$461.43 Million in Sales Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will report $461.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $396.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $486.40 million. Murphy Oil posted sales of $603.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $99,429.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,517 shares of company stock worth $2,487,333. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

