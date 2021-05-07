$47.45 Million in Sales Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will report $47.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.50 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $46.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $191.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.60 million to $193.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $180.25 million, with estimates ranging from $179.80 million to $180.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%.

MOFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

MOFG opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $505.32 million, a PE ratio of 150.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. 56.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

