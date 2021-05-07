$5.29 Million in Sales Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will report sales of $5.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.98 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $33.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $36.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $31.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $147,097.86. Insiders own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $514,000. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 million, a PE ratio of -116.39 and a beta of 0.85. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $14.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

