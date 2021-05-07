$522.01 Million in Sales Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will post sales of $522.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $526.90 million and the lowest is $514.80 million. Atlassian reported sales of $430.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.35.

TEAM opened at $218.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of -120.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $160.01 and a 1-year high of $262.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 159.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 44.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 760,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,257,000 after buying an additional 233,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

