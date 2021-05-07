$55.30 Million in Sales Expected for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will announce sales of $55.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.61 million to $55.70 million. TechTarget posted sales of $31.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $236.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $237.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $269.20 million, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $271.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 797 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $60,627.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,058.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,530,303. 16.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 75.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in TechTarget by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in TechTarget by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.11 and a beta of 0.97. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

