66,693 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 669.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGNC. JMP Securities increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.45.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

