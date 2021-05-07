$69.53 Million in Sales Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will announce sales of $69.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.50 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $65.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $274.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.40 million to $276.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $266.01 million, with estimates ranging from $256.90 million to $275.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OBNK shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 185,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,675,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 55,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 30,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $45.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

