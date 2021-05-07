$720,000.00 in Sales Expected for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to post $720,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $900,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $420,000.00. Kadmon posted sales of $6.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $13.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 million to $20.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $77.78 million, with estimates ranging from $66.29 million to $86.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDMN opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.68. Kadmon has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $5.73.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.