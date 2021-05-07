7,406 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,406 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $75,829,000 after purchasing an additional 595,823 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,297,000 after purchasing an additional 489,671 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 400,729 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,626 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after acquiring an additional 265,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $587,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $164.94 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

