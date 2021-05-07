$75.10 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to post sales of $75.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.30 million and the lowest is $72.80 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $78.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $298.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.84 million to $304.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $294.57 million, with estimates ranging from $277.97 million to $306.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $45.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $48.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Bancorp by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.