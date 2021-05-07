98,551 Shares in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.26% of Sutro Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $21,741,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,006,000 after buying an additional 670,366 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $13,590,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after buying an additional 391,561 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $7,992,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.78 and a beta of 0.80. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. Research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

STRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Sutro Biopharma Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.