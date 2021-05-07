A. Lynne Puckett Acquires 82 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A. Lynne Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of Markel stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00.

Shares of MKL stock traded up $21.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,220.37. 50,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,218. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,170.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,066.09. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $761.06 and a 12 month high of $1,222.23.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,144.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 60.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth $52,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

