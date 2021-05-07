A2A (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) Trading 47.3% Higher

Shares of A2A S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) traded up 47.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79.

A2A Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AEMMY)

A2A S.p.A. engages in the production, sale, and distribution of gas and electricity, and district heating in Italy. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and photovoltaic plants with an installed power of approximately 7.2 GW; and purchases and sells electricity, gas and non-gas fuels, as well as manages environmental certificates.

