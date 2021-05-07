AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.370-12.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $55.90 billion-$55.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.34 billion.AbbVie also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 3.050-3.090 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $116.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.27. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $116.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.94.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AbbVie stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

