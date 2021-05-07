Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 661,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,972,000 after acquiring an additional 706,577 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $10,435,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 433,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 71,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $8,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,103.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $9,192,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 754,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,525,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ANF stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $41.08.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

