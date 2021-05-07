Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.09

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.09 and last traded at $40.88, with a volume of 5948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.62.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $9,192,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,525,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.