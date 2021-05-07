ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) COO Sells $764,371.20 in Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ABM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.81. 241,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,135. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2,612.69 and a beta of 1.25.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. ABM Industries’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $36,290,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,294,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,535,000 after acquiring an additional 415,539 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 812,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,746,000 after acquiring an additional 383,844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,929,000 after acquiring an additional 275,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,418,000 after acquiring an additional 149,564 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

